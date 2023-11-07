‘Accused – Release’ Witness asked why Ntanzi was not released

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bongani Ntanzi, accused number 2 in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, should have been released from custody on the 19th of June when the police took him to the Vosloorus court and the matter was not on the court roll.

This is according to the defence counsel, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who quoted an entry in the Occurrence Book which states that he was “released” after his visit to the Vosloorus court. She made the submission during Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane’s cross-examination at the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon.

Ntanzi was arrested on the 16th of June 2020 for a murder case in KwaNongoma. However, the following day, Mogane and his colleague, the late Sergeant Steven Mabena, interrogated Ntanzi on Meyiwa’s murder. This was when he told the police that he had been at work the day Meyiwa was shot and killed at his former girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus home on 26 October 2014.

Mshololo: It says “Accused – Release”. And you are the one who read that entry into the records.

Mogane: Yes!

Mshololo: Was the accused released after his case was not entered into the court roll in Vosloorus?

Mogane: No!

Mshololo: Why not?

Mogane: Like I said, there were other cases we were still investigating. Like going to look for the hoodie in his room in Rustenburg.

Ntanzi was arrested on the 16th of June 2020. It was not until the morning of the 19th of June, that he was charged in connection with a drug-related matter in Vosloorus.

The very same morning, Mogane says, while they were taking the suspect to the Vosloorus Court, they received a call from the lead investigator in the matter, Brigadier Gininda who called them and instructed them to re-route to Moroka Police Station, in Soweto, where Colonel Mohale Raphadu was on hand to take down a confession statement from the suspect.

Upon completion of the confession statement in Soweto, Mogane says they then drove Vosloorus.

Mshololo has contended that following the Vosloorus Court trip, the police had no basis to keep the accused in custody since the OB entry stated: “Accused – Release”.

Mshololo: But you didn’t have a warrant of arrest to detain him after he was “released” in Vosloorus when his case was not enrolled. Other than that case there was no other case he was arrested for.

Mogane: On the 17th when we were still investigating that 636/10/2014 (Meyiwa) case, and he told us he was at work (when Meyiwa was killed), we decided to follow up on that information and check if the hoodie was at his place.

Mshololo: But he was not detained on CAS 636 when you interviewed him in the boardroom

Mogane: Yes

Mshololo: How come you arrested him for one case and then interviewed him for a case that you had not arrested him for?

Mogane: Like I said, there were other cases we were investigating against the accused.

According to Mogane, straight from Vosloorus they then drove to Rustenburg to look for a hoodie the court has previously been told was worn by one of the alleged two intruders when Meyiwa was killed.

He says in his room in Rustenburg they then discovered unlicensed ammunition, which he was arrested further for.

According to Mshololo, the police confused the suspect when they arrested him for the KwaNongoma case and interrogated him on the Meyiwa case, to which they say he confessed in relation three days later.

“But you see, you confused him in the boardroom (17 June),” charges Mshololo, much to the state’s disapproval.

“What is the basis of my colleague saying the accused was confused?”

“He was interviewed on a matter he was not arrested for and for and he was not detained for,” says Mshololo.

The court is hearing arguments on the admissibility of confession statements by accused 1 and 2, pointings-out by accused 1 as well as warning statement by accused 3, 4, and 5.

Five men are standing trial charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, as well as possession of unlawful ammunition in relation to the Meyiwa’s murder when two men allegedly entered the Khumalo home in Vosloorus and demanded cellphones and money. This was before a scuffle ensued, during which the former Bafana Bafana captain was shot and killed.

The five accused have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The trial continues.