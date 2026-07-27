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Accused number 5 in Matlala attempted murder case seeks exemption

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and co-accused in the dock.
  • Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and co-accused in the dock.
  • Image Credits :
  • Neria Hlakotsa
Sashin Naidoo

Accused number 5, Nthabiseng Nzama, in the attempted murder trial involving Vusimuzi Matlala and four co-accused, has submitted an application to the High Court in Johannesburg, to be excused from being present for the full duration of the matter.

The application was brought on the basis that the evidence currently being led does not relate to the fraud and money laundering charges she is faced with.

Nzama is accused of receiving at least R100 000 from Matlala’s Medicare24 business account.

Nzama’s attorney, Timothy Chauke addresses the court.

“The evidence concerns allegations of which I have not indicated and does not require my participation, consultation with my legal representative, or the provisions relevant to my defence. The effect of my compulsory attendance is that I am required to be present everyday of what is anticipated to be a lengthy trial. Not withstanding the significant portion of the proceedings have no bearing on the charges I am called upon to answer.”

Video | Vusimuzi Matlala’s attempted murder case in court:

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