Accused linked to AKA, Tibz murders back in court in Eswatini

The Ndimande brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi, are expected to appear again at the Manzini Magistrate’s Court in the Kingdom of Eswatini today.

They have been linked to the murders of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane outside a restaurant in Durban in February 2023.

The two brothers are to appear for an extradition application.

They are facing six charges, including four counts of murder, one of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The brothers are still in custody and if extradited they will join five other accused in the same matter in Durban.

