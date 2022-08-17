The man accused of raping and murdering eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk from Elsies River has continued with his testimony at the High Court in Cape Town.

He says the little girl was murdered by a group of people unknown to him. He previously pleaded not guilty to 27 charges. Tazne went missing from her home in February two years ago and her body was found in a storm-water drain in the Boland several days later.

Kidnapped

The accused claims two men and two women kidnapped him and Tazne in a bakkie near Worcester.

He claims that his feet and legs were tied while he was in the bakkie. He told the court that the driver stopped the bakkie somewhere on the N1, between Worcester and Laingsburg, and the two men then took Tazne out of the bakkie and took her to a nearby river.

The suspect says Tazne was dead when the men returned to the vehicle with her. He says her body was dumped near Worcester and the group later untied and released him near Bloemfontein.

The State started cross-examining the accused during the last session of Wednesday’s proceedings. The matter is expected to continue on Thursday.