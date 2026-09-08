Accused in Spring Day murder abandons bail application

The man accused of killing 20-year-old Tshepang Nyathi has abandoned his bail application.

The 53-year-old made a brief appearance in the Cullinan Magistrate’s Court outside Pretoria on Tuesday. He allegedly stabbed Nyathi to death during Spring Day celebrations in Refilwe, Cullinan outside Pretoria last week, after a group of young people were splashing water on each other.

WATCH | The 53-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing 20-year-old Tshepang Nyathi during Spring Day celebrations in Cullinan last week is expected to make his second appearance in the local magistrate’s court today. pic.twitter.com/NKsRSw778c — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 8, 2026

Thabang’s aunt, Anna Nyathi says they have mixed feelings about the accused abandoning his bail.

“We can say that we are happy and not happy, there’s a lot of things in our minds, we only seek justice for our kid. I have faith in the justice system, it’s just that I am hurting and feel like crying when I see that man, I just have to contain myself.”

Tshepang’s aunt confirmed that his burial will be on Wednesday.

VIDEO | Spring day attack suspect in court today