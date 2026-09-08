Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Accused in Spring Day murder abandons bail application

  • [FILE] Empty court room.
  • Image Credits :
  • Sipho Kekana
SABC News

The man accused of killing  20-year-old Tshepang Nyathi has abandoned his bail application.

The 53-year-old made a brief appearance in the Cullinan Magistrate’s Court outside Pretoria on Tuesday. He allegedly stabbed Nyathi to death during Spring Day celebrations in Refilwe, Cullinan outside Pretoria last week, after a group of young people were splashing water on each other.

 

Thabang’s aunt, Anna Nyathi says they have mixed feelings about the accused abandoning his bail.

“We can say that we are happy and not happy, there’s a lot of things in our minds, we only seek justice for our kid. I have faith in the justice system, it’s just that I am hurting and feel like crying when I see that man, I just have to contain myself.”

Tshepang’s aunt confirmed that his burial will be on Wednesday.

VIDEO | Spring day attack suspect in court today

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News