Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Accused in Reiger Park police murders due in Boksburg court

  • [FILE] Empty court room.
  • Image Credits :
  • Sipho Kekana
Sashin Naidoo

A suspect arrested in connection with the murders of two police officers in Reiger Park, East Rand, is expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He was arrested following a multi-disciplinary operation that led to the recovery of two R5 rifles at the KwaDukathole Informal Settlement in Germiston, over the weekend.

On Friday night, the two officers from the anti-gang unit were ambushed and shot dead after responding to a shooting incident in which two local women were killed.

According to police, the suspect is facing two counts of murder as well as possession of unlicensed firearms.

He was out on bail at the time of his arrest and has several pending cases, including two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Investigations are ongoing, with police continuing to pursue all those involved. Further arrests have not been ruled out.

RELATED VIDEO | Reiger Park residents live in fear as gang violence ravages their community:

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News