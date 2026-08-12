Accused in Reiger Park police murders due in Boksburg court

A suspect arrested in connection with the murders of two police officers in Reiger Park, East Rand, is expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He was arrested following a multi-disciplinary operation that led to the recovery of two R5 rifles at the KwaDukathole Informal Settlement in Germiston, over the weekend.

On Friday night, the two officers from the anti-gang unit were ambushed and shot dead after responding to a shooting incident in which two local women were killed.

According to police, the suspect is facing two counts of murder as well as possession of unlicensed firearms.

He was out on bail at the time of his arrest and has several pending cases, including two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Investigations are ongoing, with police continuing to pursue all those involved. Further arrests have not been ruled out.

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