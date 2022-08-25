The case of two men accused of the murder of the Mayor of the Collins Chabane Municipality in Malamulele, Limpopo, will be back in the local Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Moses Maluleke was gunned down at his home in Xikundu village in July.

Four people have been arrested so far for his killing.

Thirty-six-year-old Wiseman Baloyi and Takalani Mudau were arrested two weeks ago through cellphone data.

Maluleke’s family says Baloyi and Mudau were well known and familiar with Maluleke.

The first two accused, Shumani Nemadodzi, 42, and Avhatakali Mulaudzi, 42, who are believed to be the gunmen have opted not to apply for bail.

All four accused face six charges, including one of conspiracy and another of murder, as well as one of attempted murder.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has assigned two senior prosecutors to the case, and police say more arrests cannot be ruled out.

The video is reporting on suspects previous court appearance: