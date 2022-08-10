The two men accused of the murder of the Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor Moses Maluleke have abandoned their bail application in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo.

Maluleke was gunned down at his home in Xikundu village in July.

The accused, Shumani Nemadodzi, 42, and Avhatakali Mulaudzi, 42, have had their case postponed to September 19 for further investigations.

The two murder accused made a brief court appearance on Wednesday morning.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says, “Today both accused have appeared with their legal representatives, one from legal aid and the other one is a private attorney. Both have been accused for this matter of Moses Maluleke. [They have] therefore abandoned their bail application and this matter has been postponed to the 19th of September 2022.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the bereaved family, Humphrey Mugakula, says they welcome the postponement.

“I think the postponement of the case it gives the police and the court [time to conduct a thorough] investigation. So that when they come back, they will need to have a tight case on their shoulders. So we are fine with the postponement especially now [that] the investigation is ongoing,” adds Mugakula.

Video: Details regarding the killing of Mayor Moses Maluleke [30 July 2022]

Meanwhile, an angry group of protesters has barricaded the entrance and exit gates at court in Limpopo.

The protesters are preventing vehicles, including the entourage of the Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety Polly Boshielo from leaving the area.