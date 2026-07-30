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Accused in Meyiwa trial questions why Kelly Khumalo has not testified

  • FILE | Kelly Khumalo, the then girlfriend of soccer player Senzo Meyiwa, who was shot dead, arrives holding a baby at her home in the township of Vosloorus October 27, 2014.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC

Accused number three in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Mthobisi Mncube has questioned why Kelly Khumalo has not been called to the stand yet.

Testifying in the High Court in Pretoria, Mncube argued that everyone who was inside the Vosloorus home when Meyiwa was shot and killed should also have testified.

The State alleges that Mncube was the gunman who shot Meyiwa during an alleged hit. Five men are on trial for the murder of the former Bafana Bafana captain who was shot and killed in October 2014.

Mncube says he knows nothing about what happened inside the house.

“There was no witness my lord, that came before the court and explained or give evidence before the court, that this is the reason why Kelly Khumalo killed Senzo. Even today, I have no clue what is it that I did. But it is said that it is myself that killed him. And even Kelly Kumalo, my lord was never called before the court, to come and tell the court, the reason why Senzo was killed. She was supposed to be accused number one.”

VIDEO | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial proceedings on 30 July:

– Reporting by Lerato Makola

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