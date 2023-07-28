Explosive details about webby links among the five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, and suggestions of cover-ups have emerged at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

Colonel Steyn says a web of cellphone communication link has also been established between: 1- Accused 5 and Accused 3

2 – Accused 5 and Accused 2

3 – Accused 5 and Accused 1

Cellphone expert and Investigating Officer, Lambertus Steyn, has revealed how accused 5, Fisokuhle Ntuli, communicated with Meyiwa’s then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo before Meyiwa was shot and killed at her Vosloorus home, and how Ntuli also communicated with accused 1, Muzi Sibiya, accused 2, Bongani Ntanzi, and accused 3, Mthobisi Mncube – except accused 4, Mthokoziseni Maphisa.

During this time, Steyn says Ntuli used six different numbers to communicate with the accused and Kelly.

Ntzanzi has previously told the court that he knows accused Ntuli, although he didn’t explain how.

Mfoka Khumalo

According to Steyn, Ntuli and Mncube seem have been “the main guys” in all of this with Mncube saving the number belonging to Ntuli, who was the only accused understood to have spoken to Kelly, as “Mfoka Khumalo”.

Ntuli, who hails from Usuthu village in Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal, is currently serving six life sentences and 39 years for political killings of Bhutiza Sandisa Mahlobo in 2015; ANC ward councillor Goodwill Bheki Nyembe the following year, attempted murder of Nolwazi Ngomezulu, 2017 murder of Sibusiso Phiwayinkosi Zulu, Mcebisi Zulu and Sibusiso Elvis Zulu.

Steyn says there has been a lot of communication between accused 5 and 3 and "According to me, they were the main people."

Dreadlocks

It has also emerged in court that Mncube had dreadlocks on the day Meyiwa was murdered.

Steyn says Mncube was arrested in 2015 for possession of unlawful firearm, and as procedure, his cellphone was also confiscated and handed to an investigation officer, Srgt Mabasa, for investigation.

“Then he has to take the firearm to the forensics and the cellphone to the war room and that’s where they download cellphone data and analyse it. And they should also apply for 205,” says Steyn.

Steyn says the investigation officer didn’t know about the Meyiwa case and Mncube’s possible involvement in it when he arrested him.

He says after the cellphone data was downloaded from Mncube’s phone, he received a request from from Brigadier Gininda to go through the photos downloaded from that phone and among other things, he wanted to if Mncube ever had dreadlocks.

Steyn says accused 3 Mthobisi Mncube was arrested for an unlawful firearm and as procedure his cellphone was also taken. A picture of the accused, taken on 25 October 2014, downloaded from that phone shows that he had dreadlocks on that day.

Steyn says the day before and the day Meyiwa was murdered, Mncube took a picture of him wearing beige clothing and spotting dreadlocks.

In the previous trial, Tumelo Madlala, who was one of the people who were in the house when Meyiwa was short, said the shorter intruder with dreadlocks, entered the house “wearing a scotch hat and a brown or caramel jacket”.

All the accused have refused to approach the screen – on which the pictures downloaded from a phone confiscated from accused 3 upon his arrest – to have a closer look at the pictures. They say they can see from where they are seated in the dock.

Mncube, who hails from Matsha Mhlophe in KwaZulu-Natal and was arrested in Cleveland in Johannesburg, is serving 35 years in prison for murder.

Senzo’s phone around Botshelong Hospital

Tracking the movement of Meyiwa’s phone after he was murdered, Steyn says Meyiwa’s phone received a call at 22h11 when it was connected to a tower located in Botshelong Hospital’s premises.

It understood that around that, Meyiwa had already been rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Kelly’s sister Zandile Khumalo has previously told the court that when they returned from the hospital they found Meyiwa’s phone lying on the kitchen floor slightly under the stove.

A day after Meyiwa’s murder a sim swap was done on his number.

Court hears on the 27th of October there were eight communication attempts between Kelly Khumalo and former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, David Mathebula between 07:32 and 21:52 (Not clear who called who). The calls were never answered.

Longwe’s Meyiwa death report sms

Cellphone data analysis has already revealed that Longwe Twala who understood to have pushed the intruder holding a gun as he ran out of the Khumalo house after two intruders had come in, sent an sms at 22h26, saying “Senzo is dead they just shot him in front of us (sic).”

Zandile Khumalo has told the court that Twala, whom she was in a relationship with at the time of Meyiwa’s murder, was not in the house the moment three shots were fired, one of which hit Meyiwa on his chest, in a downward trajectory, before exiting on his back.

Accused 1, Sibiya is serving 12 years’ imprisonment for attempted murders of Ntombenhle Ndaba and Mfanelo Mbatha, while accused 2, Ntanzi, was arrested from his workplace in Rustenburg and has no previous criminal records.

