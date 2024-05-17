Accused in Meyiwa trial denies contacting Kelly Khumalo

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Accused number five in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has denied through his defence counsel, Zandile Mshololo, that he made contact with singer Kelly Khumalo.

Khumalo has been mentioned as the alleged mastermind behind Meyiwa’s murder in the confession statements of accused number one and two.

Five men are on trial at the High Court in Pretoria for the former Bafana Bafana captain’s murder, who was shot and killed in 2014 while at Khumalo’s parental home in Vosloorus on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Mshololo cross examined cellphone analyst Gideon Gouws on communication from a cellphone number belonging to accused number five, Fisokuhle Ntuli.

Mshololo: “It’s not correct that accused number 5 called Miss Kelly Khumalo. Let’s move on.”

Baloyi: “It is unfair for counsel to make that submission when there is no evidence.”

Ratha: “Can we say that it is not the truth when this witness has testified that he can’t comment on that?”

Mshololo: “The state knows My Lord that it is not the truth, it’s on record. The state knows it’s not the truth.”

Baloyi: “We will speak for ourselves and it’s not correct what Miss Mshololo is saying.”

