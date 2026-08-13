Accused in Lusikisiki massacre says he feared alleged mastermind

Accused number two in the Lusikisiki massacre trial told the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki, how he feared accused number one and the alleged mastermind in the case, Mzukisi Ndamase.

Six men stand accused of the murder of 18 people at Ngobozana in the Eastern Cape in 2024.

Aphiwe Ndende also told the court he was afraid of accused number five, Songezo Vuma, who was allegedly Ndamase’s soldier or right-hand man.

Ndende is being cross-examined by Vuma’s defence attorney, Velile Mgcotyelwa. This is the second day of Ndende’s cross-examination by Mgcotyelwa.

Thursday’s focus was on the killing of KwaBhaca businessman and ANC politician, Mncedisi Gijana in 2024.

Ndende stated that he and Bonga Hintsa were told by Vuma that Ndamase wanted them to go and kill Gijana at Lubhacweni village in KwaBhaca.

Asked by Mgcotyelwa why he did not kill Vuma or disobey his instructions, Ndende said he feared for the safety of his family.

The cross-examination will continue on Friday.

Video: Lusikisiki massacre trial of six accused set to resume on Monday