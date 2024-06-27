Accused in Luke Fleurs murder case to appear in Roodepoort Court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The six men accused of hijacking and murdering Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs are expected to appear at Roodepoort Magistrates Court, west of Johannesburg, on Thursday morning.

This follows the denial of bail to the alleged killers last month.

Fleurs was shot and killed during a hijacking incident in Roodepoort in April this year.

The suspects face charges of murder, robbery, and defeating the ends of justice. The suspects have secured legal representation from the Legal Aid Board but were denied bail.

Fleurs was at a filling station with three of his friends when he was allegedly approached by two armed males who got out of a BMW, while his friends were inside the shop at the filling station.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) states that the denial of bail shows their commitment to hold the alleged perpetrators of violent crimes accountable.

