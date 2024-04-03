Accused number 1 in Moses Maluleke’s murder denies involvement

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Accused number one in the killing of Collins Chabane Municipal Mayor Moses Maluleke has refuted the testimony made by a state witness, implicating him in the murder. Shumani Nemadodzi has told the High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo, that the state witness Avhatakali Mulaudzi, implicated him as he was paid money to do so.

Mulaudzi, a former accused who turned state witness, has earlier testified on the role played by Nemadodzi in the killing of Maluleke.

Nemadzodzi, Isaac Mudau, Wiseman Baloyi, Pfunzo Lidzebe and Tshianeo Munyai are being tried for the murder.

Nemadodzi says he has attended two meetings with state witness, Mulaudzi, where they were guided by the investigating officers, family members and some people from the ANC on what to say in the trial.

Nemadodzi says they were promised money.

“There were meetings that we attended together with Mulaudzi, investigating officers, family members as well as ANC people. They were guiding us on what to say in the trial. I even know how much Mulaudzi was paid for saying what he said,” says Nemadodzi.