Accused in Collins Chabane Mayor’s murder to resume testimony

Reading Time: < 1 minute

One of the accused in the killing of the Mayor of the Collins Chabane Municipality will continue to testify today when the trial resumes in the High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Shumani Nemadodzi and four co-accused are on trial in connection with the murder of Moses Maluleke.

Maluleke was gunned down at his home in Xikundu village outside Malamulele two years ago.

The accused, Nemadodzi, started testifying yesterday being led by his lawyer Ruth Scott.

Nemadodzi has denied the testimony made by state witness, Avhatakali Mulaudzi, who implicated him in the murder.

He told the court that Mulaudzi implicated him as he was paid money to do so.

Mulaudzi, a former accused who turned state witness, had testified on the role played by Nemadodzi in the killing of Moses Maluleke.

VIDEO | Interview with Moses Maluleke’s brother:

