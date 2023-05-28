Magistrate Mohlolo Khabisi is expected to hand down his verdict on Monday in the bail application of the five accused in the convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester’s prison escape.

The accused, who are charged with aiding and abetting Bester will appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. They include four former G4S employees and a person who was a technician for the IT Company that was responsible for installing CCTV cameras at the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

They are facing charges of arson, fraud, defeating the ends of justice and aiding and abetting an inmate.

Bester escaped prison in a staged suicide in May last year. He was allegedly assisted by the facility’s employees.

Last week, the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court heard closing remarks of the defence as well as from the prosecution. Legal representatives of all the accused told the court that they should be granted bail because they are primary caregivers to their respective families.

Prosecutor Sello Mathloko argued that if the accused are released on bail, that would undermine the objective of the justice system.

