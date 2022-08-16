The twelve accused in last month’s shootings which claimed six lives and left scores of others injured have told the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court that they were assaulted by the police during their arrest.

Their legal representatives argued during the formal bail application that this was to force their clients to admit and confess to the crimes.

The group was arrested at the Nobuhle hostel shortly after a series of robberies and the killing of six residents.

Alex FM DJ, Joshua Mbatha was one of the six people shot dead.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area following the shootings:

Detective Albert Jamjan argued that the accused could pose a danger to society should they be released on bail.

“There’s a likelihood that they may endanger the lives of the residents, due to the fact that during the commission of these crimes they were carrying firearms, randomly shooting and killing innocent people. They also robbed the victims of their belongings. It is evident that they do not have the remorse.”