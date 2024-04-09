Accused in AKA, Tibz murders to oppose extradition application

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The two men arrested in the Kingdom of Eswatini for the murder of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane are intending to oppose the extradition application filed by South Africa.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande appeared briefly at the Manzini Magistrate’s Court again today.

They are further accused of killing more people on separate occasions in KwaZulu-Natal last year. Their lawyer, Sivesonkhe Ngwenya says they are not happy with the extradition application filed by South Africa.

“We have already filed our notice of intention to oppose the extradition application which was initially filed by the offices of the director of public prosecutions. Now what ought to have happened, we ought to have filed our opposing affidavits. But we were not able to do so because after a perusal of the initial application we then sent a request for further particulars so we can plead over properly to what is being specifically requested by the director of public prosecutions. “

The Manzini Magistrate’s Court gave the defence until the 24 May to file an opposing affidavit. Meanwhile, the state was given until the 10 May to file their affidavit. Ngwenya says they are demanding to be assured of their safety during and after the extradition process.

“So, today in court we made a formal application rather to indicate before court that we intend to file an application for a request for further particulars by agreement between the office of the DPP. We reached a point where we say let’s file a full-blown application and they will file papers to indicate whether or not the request for further particulars is opposed or allowed and then we will return to court to deliberate on that specific application before we plead.”

The matter has been postponed to 14 May and the suspects have been remanded in custody.