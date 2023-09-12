Proceedings at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial hit a snag again on Tuesday morning when counsel for accused five, Advocate Zandile Mshololo asked for a postponement. This after Mshololo told the court that her client, Fisokuhle Ntuli was not feeling well and that he needed medical attention.

After asking the state to read sections of the law relating to circumstances under which proceedings could proceed in the absence of the accused, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng made an order for the accused to be attended to by a doctor at the Leeuwkop Prison where he is currently incarcerated.

Last week Friday, the court was also adjourned early when the defence demanded a handwritten statement that Constable Sizwe Zungu had prepared before the typed statement was admitted to court as evidence.

The High Court in Pretoria has heard about how a senior police officer, Major General Shadrack Sibiya, who was fired in 2015, continued to be part of the investigation into the murder of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa.

Sibiya, who has previously denied being part of the Meyiwa murder case’s investigating team, was fired in 2015 before he was reinstated in 2022 and promoted to the position of National Deputy Police Commissioner. This after winning his legal bid in the Labour Court.

However, state witness Sizwe Zungu has told the court about a meeting he attended with Sibiya and Major General Vincent Leshabane in 2019, where the discussions centred around the five accused’s possible involvement in the murder.