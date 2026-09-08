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Accused denies involvement in Hawks cocaine theft in KZN

  • Blocks of cocaine worth an estimated R200 million seized at OR Tambo International Airport on August 25, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X:@SAPoliceservice
Celumusa Zulu

A 49-year-old man accused of stealing cocaine worth an estimated R200 million from a Hawks facility in Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal has denied any involvement in the alleged crime.

Lucas Legabe appeared in the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court for a formal bail application.

The 541 kilograms cocaine was reportedly stolen in November 2021. Legabe was arrested last month in Pretoria following a lengthy investigation.

The disappearance of the drugs has also come under scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Legabe faces charges of housebreaking and theft, as well as an additional charge relating to dealing in drugs.

Legabe’s affidavit was read by his lawyer Hendrik Potgieter who informed the court that his client alleges that he was tortured and forced to confess.

“Instead of going to a police station he took me to an office in Pretoria town where I was questioned and then arrested for the Port Shepstone break-in. I was tortured to implicate police officers in the break-in. I was in severe pain during this torture and I denied any knowledge of the crime committed. The details of the torture will be provided to the Human Rights Commission as I’ve been informed that it is a crime in terms of the prevention and combating of touch of persons act 13 of 2013 to torture a person to confess the crime.”

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