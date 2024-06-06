Accused denies confessing to killing his wife’s ex, faking own death

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Murder accused, Sibusiso Mahlangu, is disputing confessing to faking his death and killing his wife’s former boyfriend. Mahlangu and his wife Lerato Mahlangu, who is the second accused, are on trial at the High Court in Pretoria for the murder of Sibusiso Sithebe, who was allegedly killed and burnt by the couple at their home in Soshanguve in 2022.

The state alleges the deceased was invited to the couple’s home where he was attacked by the husband before setting him alight.

His body was then used as a decoy after the husband faked his death.

The couple went on to claim insurance to the value of R500 000.

The police uncovered Mahlangu’s identity after he was arrested driving a stolen vehicle during a roadblock in Hammanskraal in April last year.

The pair are facing premeditated murder charges, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Sibusiso Mahlangu’s family are among the first witnesses to take the stand. They include his mother and brother who expressed shock when they discovered he was alive.

His brother, Surprise Mokgotho, told the court the accused told them he took some time away and went to Mpumalanga and that it was not his fault they presumed him dead.

The police also allege the 33-year-old confessed to faking his death and killing Sithebe.

Captain Phanuel Molefe from the Themba Police Station, testified that Mahlangu confessed to faking his death and murdering Sithebe.

The matter has entered into a trial within a trial as Mahlangu disputes making the disclosure.

