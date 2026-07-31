Accused claims lead investigator pressured witnesses in Meyiwa trial

One of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has accused the lead investigating officer, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, of pressuring investigators and witnesses to alter their statements to implicate him. Mthobisi Mncube is testifying in the High Court in Pretoria about his alleged involvement in shooting dead the former Bafana Bafana captain in October 2014.

Earlier in the trial, retired senior South African Police Service (SAPS) commander Vincent Leshabane revealed that he refused to change his police statement during a meeting with Gininda. Mncube says this supports his allegation that Gininda’s motive was to mislead the court.

“General Leshabane told the court that Zungu came to him crying telling him that Gininda said he should make a false statement. All this is just clear that it’s just a plot. The state now said to Leshabane he should change the statement it’s just hearsay and that he must not mention that Zungu heard from Gwabini that Ntanzi and Sibiya are suspected in Senzo’s death. They said he should say that Zungu was present, that he was with us at Basotho hostel Vosloorus, the day Senzo Meyiwa died. All this one can see that this is a plot – that there are people that have been marked to take responsibility of this matter just like Jesus Christ.”

VIDEO | Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 31 July 2026