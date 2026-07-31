Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Accused claims lead investigator pressured witnesses in Meyiwa trial

  • One of the four accused on trial for the murder of Bafana Bafana captain, Sennzo Meyiwa.
  • Image Credits :
  • Mthobisi Mncube
SABC News

One of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has accused the lead investigating officer, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, of pressuring investigators and witnesses to alter their statements to implicate him. Mthobisi Mncube is testifying in the High Court in Pretoria about his alleged involvement in shooting dead the former Bafana Bafana captain in October 2014.

Earlier in the trial, retired senior South African Police Service (SAPS) commander Vincent Leshabane revealed that he refused to change his police statement during a meeting with Gininda. Mncube says this supports his allegation that Gininda’s motive was to mislead the court.

“General Leshabane told the court that Zungu came to him crying telling him that Gininda said he should make a false statement. All this is just clear that it’s just a plot. The state now said to Leshabane he should change the statement it’s just hearsay and that he must not mention that Zungu heard from Gwabini that Ntanzi and Sibiya are suspected in Senzo’s death. They said he should say that Zungu was present, that he was with us at Basotho hostel Vosloorus, the day Senzo Meyiwa died. All this one can see that this is a plot – that there are people that have been marked to take responsibility of this matter just like Jesus Christ.”

VIDEO | Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 31 July 2026

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News