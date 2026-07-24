Accused in DJ Warras murder case back in court

​The two men accused of the murder of media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock are expected to appear at the Johannesburg High Court for a pre-trial hearing on Friday morning.

The alleged shooter, Armindo Pacula, and the alleged orchestrator of the killing, Victor Majola, face charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Dj Warras was shot and killed in December 2025 outside the Zambesi building in the Johannesburg CBD.

Stock was gunned down while carrying out work related to the building’s security systems on behalf of his security company, Imperium Ops, which had been contracted to provide security services at the property.

Earlier this year, the lawyer representing the second accused, the alleged triggerman in the assassination, said his client has intentions to plead guilty.-Reporting by Lerato Makola

DJ Warras murder case | Warras alleged shooter intends to plead guilty: Lawyer