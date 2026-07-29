Accused 5’s lawyer withdraws from Matlala’s attempted murder trial

The legal counsel for accused number five, Nthabiseng Nzama, in the attempted murder trial of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four others has withdrawn from the case.

The High Court in Johannesburg heard that the withdrawal is due to a lack of financial instructions from Nzama.

Nzama, together with Matlala, Matlala’s wife Tsakani, Tiego Mabusela and Musa Kekana face multiple charges linked to the alleged failed assassinations of businessman Joe Sibanyoni, socialite Tebogo Thobejane and music producer Seunkie Mokubung.

Presiding Judge Cassim Moosa has ruled that Nardus Grove, who represents accused number two, will also represent Nzama for the remainder of the trial.

Moosa says, “The court was also informed that to mitigate any form of delay in the matter, the counsel have spoken and engaged, and it has been agreed that Mr Grove, who appears for accused two, will now take over and represent accused number five for the duration of these proceedings.”

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