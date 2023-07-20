Proceedings at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Thursday ended with a drop of a bombshell when accused 2 Bongani Ntanzi revealed in court that he knew accused 5 Fisokuhle Ntuli even though they were not close.

On his feet, interacting with the judge, who had asked him if he understood the version put on his behalf by his counsel, attorney Sipho Ramosepele, Ntanzi sought to make a few additions to the version. He stated that he was assaulted for several days since his arrest on the 16th of June 2020 before he finally gave in and under duress signed a confession statement implicating him.

It was during this time that Ntanzi mentioned that he was appearing in court with people he didn’t know except for Ntuli.

“These two guys, accused 3 and 4, I don’t know when. But accused 5, I know him, even though we are not close,” says Ntanzi, without mentioning anything about whether or not he knows accused 1.

Ntanzi has not been asked to explain the circumstances under which he knows accused 5.

Earlier this week, state witness, Zandile Khumalo, dock identified, Ntanzi as the taller of the two alleged intruders who stormed into her mother’s house in Vosloorus and demanded cellphones and money.

She says the moment she saw him in court her “body and spirit” remembered him as the man who came in after the alleged gunman with dreadlocks and the man she had tried to assault with Tumelo Madlala’s crutch.

However, in an interview which Zandile took part in while the trial had already begun, which was played in court earlier today, Zandile, said when she saw the accused in court, she could tell if any of the men were any of the two alleged intruders, also questioning why five men were appearing in court when only two entered the house.

Asked to explain this after the video had played in court, and why she had not been able to identify him the first he saw him in court, Zandile reminded Ramosepele that when the five men first appeared in court it was during the COVID-19 pandemic era when everyone had their masks on.

Ramosepele: When you say they were wearing masks, who were you referring to.

Zandi: I was referring to the accused.

Ramosepele: Exactly who?

Zandi: You must remember at the time that it was during the time of Covid and everyone was expected to wear masks.

Ramosepele: You mean here in court.

Zandi: Yes!

In the interview, Zandile accuses police of not broadening their investigation, saying that Senzo’s wife, Mandisa, and his mother, needed to be investigated, saying by only looking at the people in the house, the police were “fishing in the same pond for eight years” with nothing coming out of it.

Zandi, in the interview says, Mandisa against #SenzoMeyiwa and Kelly Khumalo’s relationship. “To what length did she go (to stop lobola negotiations).

Could it be that they brought people, to target Kelly and not Senzo, to make sure this does not happen?” #sabcnews — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) July 20, 2023

“That says a lot about the law in South Africa or the police here in South Africa. Why don’t we find other people that we can question? Let Mandisa be questioned too. Even Senzo’s mother sitting at home, let her be investigated,” says Zandile.

She also, in the interview, questions the origins of the controversial 2019 docket and the motives thereof, which names the people who were in the house as suspects. “Unless (you) just want pin something on the people who were there (in the house).” #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwaTrial — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) July 20, 2023

Accused 1, Muzi Sibiya, has also told the court of how, like Ntanzi, he as tortured until he signed a statement implicating him in the crime. He says he was tortured with other people who are not any of the other four accused in court.

He says the torture began on the 30th of May 2020 and was done repeatedly until he signed the statement on the 5th of June before he was to his KwaZulu-Natal the following day.

“They were assaulting me with other people who are not the people who are here,” says Sibiya.

“He was then taken to KZN to see his family and when they got there he was not allowed to leave the car. But the police went in and told his parents that he had been arrested for this crime. They then sent his father to go and talk to him and then he told his father he had nothing to do with the crime and that he had only signed the statement because they were torturing him,” read Ramosepele, Sibiya’s version into the court record.

“They also told him he had committed that crime with some Buthelezi brothers. Also that he was kept at a police station in Pretoria, in Villaria. Then they brought the mother and he repeated the same story to everyone that he had nothing to do with the crime.”

The trial will continue on Friday morning when Advocate Charles Mnisi is expected to start his cross examination.

Muzi Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli were arrested in 2020 and charged with Meyiwa’s murder, attempted murder of other witnesses, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.

These charges have remained the same in the new trial before Judge Mokgoatlheng.

After a long delay to the start of the proceedings on Tuesday, punctuated by a meeting with the judge in the chambers, proceedings finally got under way after the accused signed their indictments.

They all pleaded not guilty to all the charges brought against them.

It is the state’s case that on the night of 26 October 2014, two intruders allegedly stormed into Kelly Khumalo’s mother, Gladness’ house in Vosloorus where Meyiwa, Madlala, Gladness, Kelly, Zandi Khumalo, Longwe Twala, and Mthokozisi Thwala were sitting in the lounge watching TV.

The alleged first intruder, who was short, had a hat on, had dreadlocks, and armed with a gun, is said to have demanded cellphones and money. This was moments before he was pushed over by Longwe Twala as he (Longwe) ran out of the house just before a commotion ensued in the house in the presence of the second alleged intruder, before a shot that killed Meyiwa went off.