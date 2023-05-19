Accelerated and improved service delivery is expected to top the agenda of today’s oversight visit by Deputy President Paul Mashatile in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

The Deputy President is accompanied by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, ministers and mayors.

On Thursday, Mashatile urged the private sector to invest in electricity generation to augment the power grid.

Mashatile added that the government has urged the private sector to invest in electricity generation to augment the power grid. As blackouts continue due to rolling blackouts, Eskom is grappling with the capacity to generate enough electricity.

He explained that more independent power producers are needed.

“Apart from appointing a minister of electricity we have announced that we are now embarking on procuring an emergency power. We have also indicated that in some instances we will use diesel to be able to keep the lights on. But we are also encouraging the private sector to come and invest in this sector. We are still committed to renewables, so that process is unfolding to ensure that we keep the lights on.”

