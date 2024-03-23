ACC unveils election manifesto with focus on social justice

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Alliance of Citizens for Change (ACC) has unveiled its election manifesto in Cape Town, on Saturday, making bold promises to address pressing issues. Among these commitments are life imprisonment for rapists, the death penalty for murderers, and the establishment of easily accessible clinics and police stations for communities. The party says its manifesto is underpinned by the concept of ensuring social justice.

Launched eight months ago in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain, the ACC says it is serious about bringing change to South Africa.

The party says as part of its basket of deliverables, it will ensure that the country’s raw materials are used to fund education and to create jobs. It’s also made a bold promise to end load shedding within 100 days, should the party come to power.

Alliance of Citizens for Change leader, Masizole Mnqasela explains, “We are telling South Africans that the change that they have been yearning for and that is the change we all need can only come if we govern through the principles and ideals and the values of social justice that there must be equality, there must be equity, there must be justice and over and above we must deal with the demons of apartheid, the demons that have perpetuated this huge inequality in South Africa and in achieving that we need to adjust the levers of power and the governance structure need to transform in order to deal with the social and material conditions of our people.”

Listing the country’s challenges as unemployment, poor economic growth and crime, Mnqasela says South Africa needs courageous leadership to turn the situation around.

“We need in South Africa to exercise the authority to expropriate land with reasonable compensation, there will never be the situation when the ACC governs South Africa because we will take that land with an offer that says take this or otherwise we take the land we are busy with that process in Hermanus as we speak and we are not even in government yet.”

The party says it has zero tolerance for corruption, while its “CRADLE TO GRAVE” policy approach will be used to craft the government’s key priorities.

Elections 2024 | Alliance of Citizens for Change launch its manifesto in Cape Town: