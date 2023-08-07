The case against six men accused of the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran has been postponed to the 15th of August in the High Court in Johannesburg. This as one of the accused’s advocates was not present in court.

Deokaran was shot dead outside her home in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg, in August 2021.

The case, that has garnered a great deal of media and public attention is facing further delays.

Deokaran was a senior finance official in the Gauteng Health Department. At the time of her murder, she had flagged suspicious payments worth R850-million to various companies.

Six men accused of her murder appeared in the high court in Johannesburg last month.

The accused face charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Her family and civil rights organisations have continued to call for justice, as reported in the video from last year below: