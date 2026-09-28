About 16 people gunned down in separate Cape Town incidents

Gun violence has claimed at least 16 lives in three informal communities in Cape Town, Western Cape, over the weekend.

Four people were gunned down in Khayelitsha and two others lost their lives in a separate attack in Joe Slovo in Milnerton on Saturday.

Hours later, fear gripped Lwandle in Strand after 21 people were shot at a shisanyama premises on Sunday morning.

Ten of the victims died while 11 others remain in hospital.

The Lwandle Community Policing Forum’s chairperson Chwayita Bhuqa says the business owner was previously warned and the venue was closed on Friday night.

She says the venue was reportedly not permitted to sell or allow alcohol on the premises.

Bhuqa says, “When we were here on Friday, he said he’s selling food and the meat, now we were surprised when we find out there was a lot of people because the Captain said on Friday he was here late.”

She adds: “So he closed him because there was a lot of people who were drinking alcohol outside so he closed him and I’m not sure why he’s open yesterday (Sunday) and the business is going on. So I’m not sure, but we are very sad as a community.”

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