The female Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member who was abducted on New Year’s Eve from Matsitsi village in the Moutse area, Limpopo, has been found dead.

In a statement, EFF says the body of 26-year-old Thobile Skosana was found in the bushes at Sehlakwane village.

Skosana was attending a cross-over celebration when she was allegedly abducted. The EFF says Skosana was allegedly raped and strangled to death.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo has confirmed the discovery of the body and arrest of a suspect.

“A 40-year-old suspect was arrested for kidnapping and murder of a 26-year-old woman whose body was found in the river at Khathazweni village earlier in Hlogotlou area and police intensive investigations have led to the discovery of the body and arrest of the suspect he will appear in Nebo Magistrate’s Court facing charges of kidnapping and murder.”