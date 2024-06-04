sabc-plus-logo

Abalone worth R1.5 million seized, suspect arrested in Cape Town

  • Police members attached to the Cape Town K9 Unit recovered 6332 units of abalone with an estimated street value of R 1,5 million in Cobble Walk on Monday 03 June 2024. A suspect was arrested on a charge of possession of abalone.
Police have arrested a suspect in Durbanville in Cape Town for possession of abalone worth one-point-five-million-rand.

The police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, says police officers followed up on information about the abalone being transported.

“They responded to information of a Chevrolet light delivery vehicle, transporting abalone to an address in Durbanville. The members spotted the vehicle parked in Cobble Walk at around 12:50. They approached the vehicle and ensued with a search which resulted in the recovery of 6332 units of abalone with an estimated street value of R1, 5 million.”

Members of the K9 unit assisted with the recovery of the abalone.

Swartbooi says the suspect is due to appear in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court soon.

