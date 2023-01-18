The Automobile Association (AA) has questioned the accuracy of the figures relating to the festive season road deaths.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced yesterday that 1 451 people died on the country’s roads from the 1st of December last year to the 11th of January this year.

This is a 14% reduction in the number of fatalities compared to the same period in 2021/2022.

The Association says the official recorded number of fatalities captured by the Road Traffic Management Corporation over the 2021/2022 period was 1 808 fatalities.

AA Spokesperson Layton Beard says the discrepancies in the figures are concerning.

“We welcome the fact that there has been a reduction in the number of fatalities over the period. However, it needs to be accurate and we need to have accurate figures on which to plan and to assess whether programmes are working or not. In terms of festive season and seasonal campaigns, we certainly are very happy that traffic law enforcement is intensified over these periods. However, it needs to be something that continues throughout the year. We are not going to change people’s driving behaviour over Easter or during the December holiday period.”

Video | SA records decline in festive season fatalities: