The Automobile Association (AA) says it anticipates an announcement that government is getting rid of e-tolls in Gauteng.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is due to table his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament on Wednesday.

The e-tolling system has been a contentious issue since its introduction in 2013.

The Association’s spokesperson Layton Beard says, “We are absolutely expecting something. The Minister of Transport in February or March indicated that when the mini-budget was delivered, he would touch on the issue of e-tolls. So, I think it is more than an expectation. I think we have been told it is going to happen and we are waiting now to see exactly what government’s position on this is.”

Limpopo

A group of discouraged job seekers in Limpopo has voiced their expectations ahead of the MTBPS address.

Some of the unemployed young people that sell products along the R37 road near Lebowakgomo are pleading with government to consider increasing the Social Distress Relief Grant from R350.

Limpopo’s overall unemployment rate has risen to 36.3% in the second quarter.

Some of the discouraged youth who are no longer seeking work say corruption has weakened their prospects of getting employment.

One of them says, “We want the Minister and the President to help revive the economy from what we used to know. We hope that they will announce an increase of the R350 grant as it is not enough. We want the President to help with the creation of jobs. As things stand now, only those with connections are getting work, what about us.”

Some residents at Ga-Maja say it has been difficult to get jobs because they do not have the required skills.

Additional report by Katlego Nyoni.