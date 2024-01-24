A two-day jobs fair kicks off in Botshabelo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Today marks the commencement of a two-day Jobs Fair in Botshabelo, Free State, led by Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi.

The initiative, organised by the Department’s Public Employment Services branch, aims to foster connections between employers and job seekers.

Amid efforts to address unemployment, South Africa’s jobless rate dipped to 31.9 percent in the third quarter of the previous year, marking a decrease from the 32.6 percent recorded in the preceding quarter.

Free State government spokesperson Sello Dithebe says, “The purpose of this job fair session is to offer a platform where employers and work seekers can interact with the purpose of ensuring the unemployed and the under-employed could access both work and learning opportunities.”

“The event seeks to identify opportunities and solutions that can enhance the capacity of the department and its partners to deliver on its mandate of creating employment for the unemployed, especially the youth in the Free State,” added Dithebe.

Tomorrow we kick off the Free State leg of the #JobsFair program with the Employer Engagement Session which will be taking place. We encourage all employers in Botshabelo to attend. pic.twitter.com/OdS1HOdytH — Minister Thulas Nxesi (@NxesiThulas) January 23, 2024