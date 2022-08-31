Race doctor for the Comrades Marathon Association Jeremy Boulter says more than 82 Comrades Marathon runners received treatment in hospital after Sunday’s down run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

In a statement, releasing the official medical statistics, Boulter says seven runners received treatment in intensive care units.

Two participants Phakamile Ntshiza from Pretoria and Mzameleni Mthembu from Durban passed away after experiencing difficulties along the 89-kilometre route.

In a statement, Boulter says more than 300 runners received medical treatment in the medical tent at the finish at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

He says most of the runners suffered from minor symptoms such as dehydration and exhaustion.

The association says 1 500 of the 13 200 runners who started the race did not finish. Race organisers say this is 12% of the final field.

The winners have been honoured: