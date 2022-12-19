A man who was wanted in connection with a double murder and attempted murder charges committed at Effingham Road in Durban’s Greenwood Park, has been arrested.

The 29-year-old Sphamandla Gumede handed himself over to the police after being on the run since last month. Gumede was accompanied by his lawyer and three other people when he handed himself over.

The three men accompanying him were also arrested after police searched their vehicle and found illegal firearms and ammunition. Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the three men have been granted bail, while Gumede remains in custody.

Robert Netshiunda says, ”Gumede allegedly shot and killed two men in cold blood and fled the scene with police hot on his heels. Gumede handed himself over to the police in the presence of his legal team and three other men. The police officers searched the vehicle which the men were travelling in and found them to be in in illegal possession of two firearms and ammunition.”

He adds, ”A further search at the men’s premises led to the discovery of an R5 rifle and ammunition. They were also arrested and charged with unlawful firearms and ammunition.”

