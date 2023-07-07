A spaza shop owner has been shot and killed in Burgersfort, Limpopo. Police spokesperson, Malesela Ledwaba says the 48-year-old man was driving near his home when he was attacked.

Ledwaba says the motive for the killing is not known.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim who owns a spaza in the area near Burgersfort, was driving from work when he was shot at by unknown suspects near his home. Police and emergency services were alerted and upon arrival the victim was declared dead on the scene.”