A shooting in Ntuzuma leaves two teenagers dead, three in hospital

Two teenagers have died after attackers opened fire on them in a home in Bester in Ntuzuma, north of Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson Paul Magwaza says the two 16-year-olds were among a group of about five boys and girls.

The teenagers were inside a house when a group of unknown attackers entered and opened fire on them.

Magwaza says a 16-year-old boy died on the scene, while a 16-year-old girl was declared dead on arrival at hospital.

Three more children are being treated in hospital.

Magwaza says the motive for the attack is unknown at this stage.

Nomina Njova says she is heartbroken about her son’s passing.

“So my son, I was waiting for my son at my sister’s. I got the message … they said my son (was shot). So, I came here and saw he’d already died. Two have already died, (and) three are in the hospital. It’s so painful. I don’t want to lie,” she says.