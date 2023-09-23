Police divers are continuing a search for a 21-year-old man who was reported missing at Camps Bay beach in the Cape Peninsula yesterday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) activated a search operation following an eyewitness report of a man who went missing.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon says it appears the missing person is from Middleburg in Mpumalanga. He was visiting the beach with a group during a church event in Green Point.

He says the NSRI, police and various local emergency services including four helicopters, responded and were deployed to assist in the search operation.

Five NSRI rescue swimmers were also deployed to free dive search.

Lambinon says, “Despite the extensive air, sea and shoreline search, there remain no signs of the missing man. A good samaritan attempted to rescue the man who it appears had been caught in rip currents. The good samaritan, an adult male, was treated on the beach for non-fatal drowning symptoms and transported to hospital by EMS ambulance in a stable condition where he is recovering. Police divers are continuing in an ongoing search.”

Meanwhile, an inquiry will be held into the cause of the SAS Manthatisi submarine accident in Kommetjie that claimed the lives of 3 sub-mariners on Wednesday.

The SA Navy says safety precautions and protocols were in place during the operation before the members were washed off the vessel’s deck by strong waves.

The video below is reporting more on the story: