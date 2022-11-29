A 37-year-old woman from Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape has become another victim of a Pit bull attack. Zimkitha Gaga was mauled to death by three dogs on her way to work over the weekend.

Police have confirmed that the dogs were later found and handed over to the local SPCA.

This is the second Pit bull incident reported in the province in the past week. A docket for inquests has been established.

Three Pit bulls maul a 37-year-old woman to death in Port Alfred:

The family declined to talk to the media, as they are still mourning her death.

However, her manager, Judy Lottering, describes Gaga as a hard-working, dedicated, and punctual young woman.

She adds that she would be missed for her big personality and great sense of humour.

