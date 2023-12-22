A Northern Cape couple arrested for illegal drug possession

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 29-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have been apprehended in Niekerkshoop for illegal possession of drugs. The suspects were found in possession of mandrax and tik at the time of their arrest.

Provincial police spokesperson Molefi Shemane says, “The (police) members received information regarding a male and female allegedly in possession of drugs. The members operationalized the information and found a male and a female walking on the Niekerkshoop/Prieska road. Both were searched, and a clear ice bag containing fifty brown tablets with a star sign, suspected to be mandrax, and one clear ice bag containing suspected tik were found hidden in a wine box.”

The seized mandrax tablets are estimated to have a street value of R6 000, while the tik is valued at approximately R4 000.

The arrested individuals are expected to appear in the Niekerkshoop Magistrate’s Court soon, where the legal proceedings will further unfold in response to the drug-related charges.