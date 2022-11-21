A new witness is expected to take the stand on Monday in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the High Court in Pretoria.

The state concluded its re-examination of the third witness, Tumelo Madlala, on Friday. He was among the people in the house when the goalkeeper was shot and killed in 2014, during an alleged robbery at the home of his then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, Gauteng.

Madlala is considered one of Meyiwa’s best friends.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

The murder trial of the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues:

