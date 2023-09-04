The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is expected to resume in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday morning.

A new witness is expected to take the stand.

On Friday, Warrant Officer Cornelius Roelofse from the police’s ballistics unit took the stand.

Roelofse examined the firearm that was found in possession of accused number 3, Mthobisi Mncube.

Five men are on trial for their alleged involvement in the murder of the football star in 2014.

Roelofse’s cross examination was centred around if the barrel of the firearm found in possession of accused three was changed.

He told the court that the bullet that was found on the scene has a thicker cartridge case that would not have fitted into a 38 Special Revolver, dispelling the version that the fatal shot could have come from such a firearm.

According to Meyiwa’s childhood friend, Tumelo Madlala, the alleged gun-wielding intruder who walked in first followed by the taller intruder who wore a hoodie, had carried a gun which had a wheel, which prompted the police to deduce it could have been a Revolver.

This belief was further strengthened when the police could not find any cartridge cases on the scene because a Revolver does not eject cartridges when it is fired.

VIDEO: Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 01 September 2023



Additional reporting by Sipho Kekana.