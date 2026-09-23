Mourners gather in Randburg for Owen Ndlovu memorial service

A memorial service for music rights activist, Owen Ndlovu is underway in Randburg, north of Johannesburg.

Ndlovu was found dead with gunshot wounds in Thokoza on Gauteng’s East Rand last week.

He was allegedly hijacked and kidnapped in Katlehong while fetching his wife from church.

Veteran Music Promoter and Ndlovu’s industry friend, Vusi Leeuw has called on the police to work tirelessly to ensure that those behind the killing are brought to book.

“I will also request our government to make sure that the people who are behind the killing of Owen are found as soon as possible. So that the family can know how to go forward. And also for the industry to know exactly what we are faced with.”