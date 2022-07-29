Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt following the shooting and killing of a private game reserve ranger in Thulamahashe, Bushbuckridge.

According to the police, the 49-year-old ranger was attacked by unknown suspects at his home early this week.

Police say the ranger’s wife was also shot and is fighting for her life in hospital.

Police spokesperson Selvey Mohlala says, “Three armed men entered the house of the couple, at around 19:00, where they intended to be asking for water as their vehicle had a problem, as the child of the victim was busy assisting them, it is said that they approached the man of the house who was busy with his car and allegedly shot him several times. His wife screamed while witnessing the incident and she was also shot in the stomach. Both of them were taken to hospital, unfortunately, the husband succumbed to his injuries.”