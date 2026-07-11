‘A machine’: Scaloni not surprised by Messi’s form at 39

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said on Friday (July 10) he is not surprised by Lionel Messi’s physical condition at 39, reiterating that he believes the captain will remain the best player in the world for as long as he chooses to keep playing.

Messi has been instrumental in Argentina’s World Cup campaign, scoring eight goals – level with France’s Kylian Mbappe – and inspiring a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt in the round of 16.

Against the North Africans, the Argentine talisman – playing in a record sixth World Cup – netted once and provided an assist to Cristian Romero after his side trailed 2-0 with 11 minutes remaining.

The Inter Miami forward, who turned 39 last month, arrived in the tournament with questions over his fitness after recently recovering from a muscle strain.

“Leo runs more or less the same in every match,” Scaloni said.

“What is clear is that he’s giving everything he has. When he gives everything he has and senses that he can create danger, he is a machine,” the coach added.

Scaloni said those expecting age to catch up with Messi did not know the player well enough.

“Maybe people who don’t know him expected that at 39 he wouldn’t be at this level, but I don’t know how many times I’ve said it: as long as he wants to, he will be the best. I think that, and not because I’m his coach.”

Argentina face Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday (July 11) in Kansas City.

Scaloni praised their opponents, who reached the last eight for the first time in 72 years after eliminating Colombia on penalties following a goalless draw.

“There are no easy rivals, we all know that,” Scaloni said.