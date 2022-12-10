Political analyst, Ntsikelelo Breakfast, says the disqualification of some members of the ANC from contesting for positions in the party’s top leadership structure is providing fertile ground for further divisions within the party. Breakfast was reacting to news that the Electoral Committee has so far barred former ANC Women’s League President Bathabile Dlamini and former party Chief Whip Tony Yengeni from running as additional members of the NEC. This is in line with a committee rule that those found guilty by a court of a serious crime for which the prison sentence has been more than six months, are not eligible to stand.

In 2003, former ANC Chief Whip Tony Yengeni was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of fraud in a case linked to the arms deal. In March this year, former ANC Women’s League President, Bathabile Dlamini, was sentenced to four years in jail or a 200-thousand rand fine for perjury related to the Sassa grants crisis of 2017.

Both Yengeni and Dlamini have been found ineligible to stand for nomination as NEC members by a rule of the ANC’s Electoral Committee. They are unhappy with the decision, and Dlamini has indicated her lawyers will be appealing. The two will not be the only members affected by the rule. But Secretary for the Committee Livuwani Matshila unable to disclose the names of others affected.

“At this stage we are unable to say that because of the sensitivity of the issues so we will then publish a full list when we are done with the vetting process so we will appeal for a bit of patience on your behalf and other ANC members so that we can compile a full list”

Both Yengeni and Dlamini have been critical of President Cyril Ramaphosa with regards to the Phala Phala matter – calling for him to step aside and not contest a second term as the party’s leader. Political analyst, Ntsikelelo Breakfast, says that these developments do not augur well for the much-vaunted unity project within the ANC.

“Tony Yengeni and Bathabile Dlamini are told that they cannot stand in the upcoming conference of the ANC does that fit into unity of course not it goes against that so there has been a tendency of purging certain people but on the other hand being soft on other people that the president is aligned to so it agitates some people to push back so the conflicts that have broken out are still going to escalate themselves within the ANC.”

Meanwhile, a group of members under the banner “Kgalema Disputed NEC list” says it intends to file a case against the ANC on Sunday.

It is demanding that the Electoral Committee release raw data of the total number of branch nominations received by each candidate during the recently held branch general meetings, as it says the list of 200 additional NEC members is suspect.

With the ANC’s National Elective Conference less than a week away, these issues may present risks to the smooth running of that event.