As the year comes to a close, we look back at two of the year’s most significant tech news. Undoubtedly, outages on Twitter and WhatsApp are among the biggest stories in the tech world in 2022.

In October, WhatsApp services, including group chats and voice and video calling, were down in South Africa and beyond. The outage left many users fuming, as some blamed their WiFi and mobile data connections, before realising the problem was with WhatsApp.

Initially, users only saw a single tick when attempting to send messages.

After a while, they noticed the clock icon, which indicated that messages were not being delivered.

The outage lasted about two hours, making it one of WhatsApp’s longest.

Parent company Meta, while apologising for the outage, said: “The brief outage was a result of a technical error on our part and has since been resolved.”

In 2021, Meta’s entire family of apps—Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram—suffered an outage that was more than two hours long. This outage doesn’t only leave users frustrated, but companies lose money.

According to Statista, in April 2022, WhatsApp had approximately 2.44 billion unique active users worldwide, up 6.4% compared to the corresponding month in 2021.

Twitter outages in 2022

Twitter has also received its fair share of outages in 2022. In February, Twitter suffered a widespread outage that it blamed on a software glitch.

In October, an hour-long Twitter outage kept thousands of users across the globe from accessing the social media website.

But soon after the outage, Twitter fixed what they have described as a software glitch in its micro-blogging website’ that had disrupted services for its users.

Shortly after the outage, Twitter said on its status page that it was facing an elevated number of application programming interface errors, and a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

As expected, the outage affected Twitter shares negatively.