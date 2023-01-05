The owner of two pit bull dogs that mauled a woman to death is expected to apply for bail when he appears in the Senwabarwana Magistrate’s Court, west of Polokwane in Limpopo, on Thursday. He has been remanded in custody since his arrest last week.

The dog’s owner, Nchabeleng Masebe (62), is facing a charge of culpable homicide after his dogs mauled Melitah Sekole (43) while she was walking from her rental place to work at Vivo.

Sekole later succumbed to her wounds at hospital.

Meanwhile, the incident has raised concerns among the community members at Vivo and Makgato village.

Some people want the two pit bulls to be put down as they pose danger to their lives. It is not yet clear if the dogs are still being kept in the accused’s yard or not.

Sekole family seeks justice:

