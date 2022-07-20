A large police contingent has been deployed to Tembisa, east of Johannesburg, as residents have embarked on a violent protest.

Several main roads in and around the area have been blocked of to traffic with burning tyres and rubble.

It is still unclear what the exact motive for the demonstration is at this stage.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Mavela Masondo says, “We have dispatched our members from public order policing to monitor the situation in Tembisa as there is a protest that is underway. There are a number of streets that have been blockaded with burning tyres and rocks. Our members are monitoring the situation and we will return [remain] in the area until everything is back to normal.